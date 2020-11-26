Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 347.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lowered MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

MGM stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

