Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 722,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after buying an additional 114,351 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 551,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $162.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $166.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.