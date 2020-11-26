Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 1,800 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 45.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 103,867 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $560,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $155.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.87. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $159.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.