Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 550 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 155.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $2,199,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,370,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after buying an additional 364,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.50. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

