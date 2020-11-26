Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 3,553 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NIO were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

A number of analysts have commented on NIO shares. UBS Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIO from $23.00 to $54.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

