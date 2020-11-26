China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CCOHY opened at $33.00 on Monday. China State Construction International has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

China State Construction International Company Profile

China State Construction International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the construction business in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, and internationally. It constructs public and private housings; buildings for the government and other institutions; commercial and industrial buildings, and hotels; and other building projects.

