China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:CCOHY opened at $33.00 on Monday. China State Construction International has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
China State Construction International Company Profile
