China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CNPPF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. China Overseas Property has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $0.85.
About China Overseas Property
Further Reading: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.