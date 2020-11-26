China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CNPPF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. China Overseas Property has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segment. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.