Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Major Shareholder Sells $249,015.75 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $249,015.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, October 29th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 20,305 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $312,087.85.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $83,109.40.

Shares of CSSE opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.68. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSSE. ValuEngine cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

