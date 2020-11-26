Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Receives $133.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS CHKAQ opened at $2.90 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $196.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

