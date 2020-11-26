Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $471.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.21. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.67.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.