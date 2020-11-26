ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $74.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $54.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.78.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

