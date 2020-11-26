Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Change Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

Shares of CHNG opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $7,371,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,381,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.