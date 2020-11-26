CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.21.

NYSE:CF opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

In other news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $97,266,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 185.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 119.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 266.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 885,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

