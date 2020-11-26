Cerity Partners LLC Sells 262 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 607.7% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 194,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

