Cerity Partners LLC Sells 21,164 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 67.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 21,164 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 150.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $120.58 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.08.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

