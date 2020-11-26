Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.56.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $519.22 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $537.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $509.90 and a 200-day moving average of $447.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

