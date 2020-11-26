Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 729 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,871 shares of company stock worth $18,609,469. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

ZTS opened at $160.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.