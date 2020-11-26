Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,443 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $148.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.39.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

