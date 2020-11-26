Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,836 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $186.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.99. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

