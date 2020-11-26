Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,301 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,756,000 after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 170,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 308.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 8.9% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 402,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.