Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 833,174 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,074,000 after purchasing an additional 548,518 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $112.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.73.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $57,157.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,555,782 shares of company stock valued at $764,502,309 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

