Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Saratoga Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,171,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

