Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,740,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,371,000 after buying an additional 1,181,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

