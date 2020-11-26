Cerity Partners LLC Has $998,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 72,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,296 shares of company stock worth $77,583,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.63.

NYSE:TDG opened at $603.85 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

