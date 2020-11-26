Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Twilio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $305.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total value of $876,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,954 shares of company stock worth $52,114,062. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.70.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

