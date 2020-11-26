Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $140.70 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

