Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $63.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.