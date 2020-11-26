Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 133.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after acquiring an additional 984,185 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,592,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,552,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,395,000 after acquiring an additional 427,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,970.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.