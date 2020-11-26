Cerity Partners LLC Buys 846 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,122,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 217,726 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $83.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

