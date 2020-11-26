Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,684,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 427.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

