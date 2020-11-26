Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in The Unilever Group by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Unilever Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in The Unilever Group by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

