Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $852,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,005 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 76,082 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,940 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.55 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

