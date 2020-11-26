Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,179 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,179 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 906,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,733,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after acquiring an additional 544,095 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 184,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 241,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CM opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

