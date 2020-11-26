Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after purchasing an additional 376,524 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,782,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,888 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $151.56 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.