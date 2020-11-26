Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Aflac by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $45.61 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

