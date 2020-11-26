Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,669,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,619,000 after acquiring an additional 469,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,412,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 319,137 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,808,000 after acquiring an additional 601,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of MNST opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.