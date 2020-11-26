Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPF. ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

