Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $6.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NYSE:CVE opened at $5.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

