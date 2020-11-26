CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.89

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 241387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

CX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Get CEMEX alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 108,536 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.