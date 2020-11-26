Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.08

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 4423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.
CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.26.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $510,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
