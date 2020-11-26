Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

Shares of Cellcom Israel stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Cellcom Israel has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $716.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.

