Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Decreased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of CE stock opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $138.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 78.07%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

