CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.01. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.