Catex Token Hits One Day Volume of $31,526.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Catex Token token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $321,840.60 and approximately $31,526.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00073545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00366771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.68 or 0.03034094 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.