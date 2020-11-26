CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

CatchMark Timber Trust has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CatchMark Timber Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -158.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -337.5%.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

NYSE CTT opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $481.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.