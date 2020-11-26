Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 30,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $7,114,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $118,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVNA stock opened at $238.16 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $246.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.77.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 81,814 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.70.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

