CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CarParts.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CarParts.com stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $713.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan purchased 4,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,724.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez acquired 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $26,759.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,178.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,180 and sold 150,000 shares valued at $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

