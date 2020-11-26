CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $270,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $464,907.52.

On Monday, November 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $275,417.64.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $266,653.26.

On Friday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $578,968.08.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $586,763.88.

On Friday, October 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $273,098.32.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $243,481.68.

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $249,484.68.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $247,323.60.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $557,659.56.

CARG opened at $24.97 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

