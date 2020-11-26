Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives $39.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

CATM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Cardtronics stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 42.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

