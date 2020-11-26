Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,596,000 after acquiring an additional 242,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Cardinal Health by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

